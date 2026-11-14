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Turkish Airlines Starts Nonstop Istanbul to Chengdu Flights Three Times Weekly, Its Fourth Mainland China City
By Clara Wren,13 days ago
Turkish Airlines has started scheduled nonstop flights between Istanbul and Chengdu, the capital of China's Sichuan province. In a Nov. 11 notice on its press-room page, the airline said Chengdu becomes its fourth mainland China city after Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, with three weekly Boeing 787-9 flights to Chengdu Tianfu International Airport. Aviation Week's Nov. 12 route roundup lists the route as starting Nov. 11, three times weekly on a Boeing 787-9. The route was first announced in August, so the news is the launch and what it offers travelers, not a surprise expansion.
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