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Vietjet Adds Three Vietnam-to-Philippines Routes Linking Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City With Cebu and Clark
By TravelersToday Staff Reporter,13 days ago
Vietjet has expanded its Philippines network from one route to three. In an announcement dated Aug. 17, Vietjet said it would launch three new routes to the Philippines from Nov. 10, 2026, connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Cebu, Hanoi with Cebu, and Ho Chi Minh City with Clark, each with three round-trip flights a week. The routes complement the airline's existing Ho Chi Minh City-to-Manila service, which Aviation Week says launched in late 2025. The announcement was written before the launch, and no page opened for this article reported the first-day operations, so the start is confirmed only by the schedule, not by a report of the first flights.
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