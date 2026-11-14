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Philippine Airlines Starts First Nonstop Manila to Chicago Flights, Three Times Weekly on the Airbus A350-900
By TravelersToday Staff Reporter,13 days ago
Philippine Airlines (PAL) has started nonstop service between Manila and Chicago O'Hare. In a Nov. 11 release, PAL said the inaugural flight left Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Nov. 9 after a ceremonial send-off. Boltflight, in a piece dated Nov. 9, describes the first flight as departing on Monday, and the airline's April announcement set the start date as Nov. 9. The route operates Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays in both directions. This is a launch of a route announced seven months ago, so the news for travelers is the operating schedule and what the flights offer. PAL's release adds that the departure was also the first use of NAIA Terminal 1's new remote bus gate facility, and that inaugural passengers received commemorative giveaways. At the Chicago end, the Philippine Consulate General's Press Release No. 63-2026 says that a send-off ceremony for the inaugural Chicago-to-Manila flight was held at Terminal 5 of O'Hare on Nov. 9, organized by the Chicago Department of Aviation and PAL. It lists Mayor Brandon Johnson, Tan III, Aviation Commissioner Michael McMurray, and Fernandez among those taking part, and describes the launch as PAL's return to Chicago after 38 years. The PAL release names Lucio C. Tan III, president and chief operating officer of PAL Holdings, Tourism Secretary Bernardita Angara-Mathay and the U.S. ambassador among those at the send-off.