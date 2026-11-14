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From November 17, Air Niugini Restores Nonstop Port Moresby-Auckland Flights After Decades, Three Times Weekly
By Clara Wren,13 days ago
Air Niugini is preparing to restore nonstop flights between Port Moresby and Auckland, linking Papua New Guinea and New Zealand directly for the first time in decades. Auckland Airport said on July 17 that the airline would launch three-times-weekly nonstop services from Nov. 17. As of Nov. 13, the first flight has not yet operated, and the start date has been revised before, so this is a pre-launch story and travelers should treat the date as planned rather than certain.
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