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United Says Starlink Wi-Fi Now Reaches More Than Half of Its Daily Flights Ahead of Thanksgiving Travel Rush
By Clara Wren,12 days ago
United Airlines said on Nov. 12, 2026, that Starlink Wi-Fi is now available on more than half of its daily flights, a milestone it announced as it prepared for Thanksgiving travel, according to United's Nov. 12 release. United expects Starlink on nearly 64% of its daily flights by the end of 2026 and plans to finish installations across its fleet by the end of 2027.