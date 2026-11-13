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Stop Overthinking: How to Quiet the Voice in Your Head | Dr. Ethan Kross
4 days ago
Overthinking starts the moment one bad thought gets stuck on a loop and refuses to leave. Dr. Ethan Kross, a University of Michigan psychologist who has studied chatter for over 20 years, sat down with Lewis to explain why your inner voice spirals and how to pull it back. His book, Chatter: The Voice in Our Head, Why It Matters, and How to Harness It, lays out 26 tools, and he walks through a handful of them here.