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Frosty & cold mornings followed by sunny & cool afternoons for the weekend
By Jeff Desnoyers,13 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, a frosty and cold start followed by a sunny a cool day. High temps in the low to mid 50s. Much less wind today than yesterday. Tonight, another cold night. Freeze Warning for the area with temps expected to drop into the upper 20s and low 30s with clear conditions. Sunday, a frosty and cold start followed by more sunshine with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Cold Sunday night, but not as cold. Mid to upper 30s.