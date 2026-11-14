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Hawks Continue Early-Season Non-Conference Play with Trip to Winston-Salem State
11 days ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Chowan University women's basketball team continued their non-conference schedule on Friday evening, traveling to Winston-Salem State University for a matchup against Rams. The Hawks would take an early first quarter lead and win the third quarter 18-11 but ultimately Winston-Salem State held on for the 65-44 win at C.E. Gaines Center.