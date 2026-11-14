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Tonight's Forecast: Cloudy with drier conditions on the way
By Brianna Juneau,12 days ago
WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Forecaster Brianna Juneau: Temperatures this weekend will be seasonable but on the cooler side with mainly cloudy skies. Tonight, expect low temperatures in the low to mid 30s with light, NNW 5 to 10 mph winds. While there were a few isolated showers mainly along the lakeshore earlier today, expect those chances for precipitation to end through the overnight hours tonight. Sunday begins on a drier note with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s. A quiet and dry stretch of weather is in store for next week with no rain chances, other than a very low chance for a few showers on Thursday. We're also tracking a slight warm up as winds shift out of the south, bumping temperatures back above average. Highs will be in the lower 50s on Monday and Tuesday, and middle to upper 50s through the second half of the week. Our long-range temperature model is also leaning towards above average temperatures for the week of Thanksgiving, which would mean anything above the middle 40s!
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