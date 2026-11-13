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Sherco Enters Adventure Market with New Sahara 450 Twin
11 days ago
French manufacturer Sherco has pulled the covers off one of the most significant motorcycles in its history, unveiling the all-new Sahara 450 adventure bike at EICMA 2026 in Milan. The motorcycle marks the brand’s first entry into the adventure segment and its first production twin-cylinder platform, opening a new chapter for a company best known for its off-road and enduro machines.