undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Math puzzle: Bouncing billiards
By Zach Wissner-Gross,7 days ago
In the fictional game of bouncing billiards, a cue ball that has a radius of 1 is centered at the coordinates (0, 0) on a billiard table. There is also a red ball with radius 1, centered at (0, 5). The table has a top wall at y = 10 and two side walls at x = 5 and x = −5 that extend infinitely downward. The image below illustrates the setup. The goal of the game is to strike the cue ball with a stick and have the cue ball hit the red ball. The table and its walls are frictionless, so the balls don’t slow down as they roll.