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Polar Vortex Weakens at Record-Early Pace, Raising Chance of Colder U.S. Weather Around Thanksgiving
By Daniel Harris,12 days ago
A record-early disruption of the polar vortex could bring a colder weather pattern to parts of the United States beginning around Thanksgiving week. The unusual atmospheric event has weakened the polar vortex and pushed it away from its usual position over the Arctic. Forecasters say the effects could continue into early December, although warmer conditions may return later in the month.