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United Lets Search Engines Index Its Site, Makes AI Agents Ask First
By Matt G. Southern,13 days ago
United Airlines’ website terms, updated Nov. 11, allow search engines to index its public pages. However, any AI agent that searches, books, or makes purchases on united.com or in its app needs written permission. The terms also bar anyone from using fares, schedules, availability, pricing or other data from United’s site or app to “train, fine-tune, ground, evaluate, or otherwise develop” an AI model.