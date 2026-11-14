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A Seasonably Cool Weekend
By Linh Truong,11 days ago
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy Low: 55° Winds: S 15-20 G 35. Chance of scattered showers around the region. The strong winds will continue through late tonight with gusts up to 35-40 mph. Breezy early on Saturday, then lighter winds the rest of the day. Pleasant day on Sunday. Highs in the 60s this weekend. Rain chances continue into next week as weather systems move through. Highs in the 60s with lows in the 40s.