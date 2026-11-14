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Merab Dvalishvili Makes Shock Request Following Brutal Usman Nurmagomedov Attack
By Robin Mumford,13 days ago
Merab Dvalishvili has made a surprising request in his first social media post since being attacked by Usman Nurmagomedov and his friends. Footage of the clash went viral this week, after Dvalishvili and a friend were left bloodied and bruised following an altercation in a hotel lobby in Abu Dhabi. Nurmagomedov has since been detained and handed a six-month prison sentence by local authorities, while those involved have also been slapped with fines totalling £61,700 and given deportation orders.