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Atlanta luxury hotel offering free coffee and pastries for World Kindness Day
By WSB Radio News Staff,7 days ago
ATLANTA — An Atlanta luxury hotel is celebrating World Kindness Day by treating residents, commuters and visitors to free coffee and freshly baked pastries Friday morning. The Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta is bringing back its sidewalk pop-up in partnership with Brasserie Margot, offering complimentary breakfast treats in Midtown. From...