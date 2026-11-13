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Pioneer Park’s future remains open as Paso Robles seeks cultural proposal
By Hayley Mattson,8 days ago
Jan. 19 deadline covers 1.65-acre parcel containing skate park, restrooms and parking; any sale would require further council approval. The future of a city-owned portion of Pioneer Park remains unresolved as Paso Robles accepts proposals for cultural projects on a 1.65-acre parcel that includes the skate park, public restrooms, and a small parking lot. The property near Riverside Avenue and 19th Street, next to the Paso Robles Event Center, has not been sold. The city’s request for proposals invites potential acquisitions but does not commit the City Council to approving a transaction. Proposals are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 19, 2027.