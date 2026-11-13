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November 13 is now Billy Idol Day in Los Angeles
By English Nick,8 days ago
Today in Los Angeles councilwoman Monica Rodriguez is set to declare “Billy Idol Day” a local holiday honoring the musician’s contributions to arts and culture in the city he’s called home for over thirty years. The ceremony will include a speech from Councilwoman Rodriguez, followed by a free acoustic performance by Billy Idol and his longtime collaborator Steve Stevens on the steps of City Hall. The event begins at 10 am and Idol goes on at 11 am.