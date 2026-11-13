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Siemens Energy Eyes $65M Rural Hall Expansion, Forsyth County Weighs 8-Year Tax Deal
By Yesenia Machado,7 days ago
Siemens Energy is considering a $65 million investment to expand its gas turbine service and production facility in Rural Hall, and Forsyth County commissioners are now weighing an eight-year incentives package tied to the project. The German manufacturer's site in the small Forsyth County town has become a focal point as the company works to keep pace with surging demand for the turbines it builds and services.
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