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Oklahoma Guard NCO builds AI tool to tackle awards backlog
By Sierra Starks,11 days ago
With 20 years of service in the Oklahoma Army National Guard, including deployments, training and other active-duty activations, Staff Sgt. Herbert Edsel “Eddie” Hailey III says it would take somewhere in the ballpark of three and a half hours for personnel and administrative staff to comb through his National Guard Bureau Form 23 (NGB-23A) line by line and accurately calculate his eligibility for certain awards.
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