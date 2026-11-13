undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Brock Purdy's MVP Case Hyped by NFL Execs as 49ers Push for NFC West Title
By Kinnu Singh,9 days ago
Another league executive said Purdy could win because the MVP is "a narrative-driven award" and San Francisco "looks like the best team in the NFC" despite dealing with an injury-riddled roster. The 49ers sit atop the conference with a 7-1 record, and they currently rank as the league's third-best scoring offense and sixth-best scoring defense.