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Mahon earns Top-25 finish at NCAA Northeast Regional Championship
9 days ago
BETHPAGE, N.Y.- Holy Cross men's cross country senior Joseph Mahon recorded a Top-25 finish at the 2026 NCAA Northeast Regional Championship on Friday, Nov. 13. Mahon finished 24th overall in the men's 10k, clocking a time of 31:07.2. The 2026 Patriot League Men's Cross Country Scholar Athlete has had a phenomenal fall campaign, earning wins at the Ken O'Brien Invitational (8:38.1, 6k), UMass Dartmouth Invitational (24:09.69, 8k), a gold medal at the 2026 NEICAAA Cross Country Championships (24:10.4, 8k) and a silver medal at the Patriot League Championships (24:03.7, 8k).