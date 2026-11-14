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DelDOT to Close SB Route 1 Crossover at Old Mill Road near Lewes on Monday
By Mari Lou,13 days ago
The Delaware Department of Transportation announces the closure of the southbound crossover at Route 1 at Old Mill Road in the Lewes area on Monday night, November 16. The closure follows recent traffic pattern changes in the area designed to provide motorists with continued access to northbound Route 1. On Friday, October 16, a temporary southbound Route 1 left-turn lane at Old Mill Road was opened. On Friday, October 30, one lane beneath the Nassau Bridge was opened for motorists returning to northbound Route 1.