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Wildcats Set Program Record but See Season End
11 days ago
TEXARKANA, Texas – The fourth-seeded Louisiana Christian University volleyball team set a new school record with its sixth-straight win by sweeping the fifth-seeded Southwest Mustangs in the first round of the 2026 Red River Athletic Conference Volleyball Championship Tournament, but saw its season end in the semifinal round in a straight-sets loss to the top-seed and host, Texas A&M Texarkana Eagles, Friday at the Patterson Student Center.