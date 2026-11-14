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El Quetzal Brings Its Central American Kitchen to Downtown Riverhead, Across From the Aquarium
12 days ago
Restaurante El Quetzal, a Central American restaurant that has served Riverhead from the east end of Main Street, now has a second dining room in the middle of downtown. The new El Quetzal Restaurant & Bar is open at 300 East Main Street, across from the Long Island Aquarium, and Downtown Riverhead marked its arrival with a ribbon cutting and grand opening this week.