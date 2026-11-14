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Valar Economics’ application to build a data center campus on state trust land approved
By Lainey Porter,12 days ago
The Carbon County Planning Commission approved Valar Economics’ conditional use permit application to build its proposed 640-acre Raceway Energy Campus in northeastern Utah on land managed by the state’s trust lands administration. The permit does not allow the company to break ground immediately, though. The company still needs...