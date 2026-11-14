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7 Connecticut Utility Bill Relief Programs Households Qualify For but Never Apply For
By Diana Hayes,12 days ago
Heating season’s here, and many Connecticut households qualify for more help than they realize. Here are the utility bill relief programs you can try applying for. Note: This is general information, not financial advice. Program rules and income limits are subject to change, so confirm the current details with the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA).
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