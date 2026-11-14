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The ‘Godzilla’ Movie That Divided Fans Is Officially Getting a New Streaming Release
By Hannah Hunt,12 days ago
By the time Madison Square Garden becomes the most dangerous building in New York in Roland Emmerich’s Godzilla, the military has spent much of the movie trying to find one enormous animal. Then the eggs hatch, and Matthew Broderick has to get out of an arena full of mini-Godzillas. If this was your first Godzilla movie, there’s a decent chance you remember the scramble to get out of the Garden better than you remember what the big guy himself looked like.