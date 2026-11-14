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FOOTBALL | Eagles bid to repeat as champions ends when Dallas Christian finds footing in 4th quarter
By DANE DANIEL,12 days ago
Lubbock Christian receiver Jackson Doyle caught touchdown passes of 5, 10, 41 and 5 yards, recovered an onside kick and batted down a pair of passes on defense. Ahead 23-14 going into the 4th quarter, Lubbock Christian didn’t pick up a first down until its final drive of the game. Dallas Christian, on the other hand, rattled off 21 consecutive points with three big plays. Cooper Johnson connected with Dylan Bolt twice for scores, once from 56 yards out and the other from 29 yards. Isaiah Lane added a 21-yard scoring run. While the Chargers were lighting up the scoreboard, the Eagles went three-and-out twice and turned the ball over on downs.