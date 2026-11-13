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Iona MXC Takes Fourth at NCAA Northeast Regional, Robinson Earns NCAA Berth
11 days ago
FARMINGDALE, NY - The Iona University men's cross country team finished fourth overall among 41 schools in the 2026 NCAA Northeast Regional Championship on Friday at Bethpage Polo at the Park. Competing in the men's 10K championship race, the Gaels totaled 116 points, led by junior Duncan Robinson, who placed ninth overall to earn an individual qualifying berth for the 2026 NCAA Championship.