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Tennessee ‘making plans’ to leave Friday night for College Station amid end to ground stop, per report
By Cory Nightingale,12 days ago
Tennessee just might make it to College Station after all for its Week 11 SEC showdown with Texas A&M. After the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted the ground stop on all air traffic that was enforced for multiple hours on Friday, the issues remain for some SEC teams and teams throughout college football to still try to make it to their destinations for Saturday’s games. One of those SEC teams that was grounded for several hours on Friday during the ground stop was Tennessee, which will be playing for a lot on Saturday in College Station, assuming the Volunteers get...