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Hegseth's failed impeachment was a warning to Democrats. Where will they go from here?
By Domenico Montanaro,13 days ago
Democrats are not in the majority yet, but the first post-election test of their ability to get things done was a failure. The House was unable to advance an impeachment effort of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Eleven Democrats were no-shows for the vote. Based on the math in this vote: If those 11 had been there and if no more Republicans showed up, the attempt would have gone forward.