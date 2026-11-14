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L-L League football Week 12 roundup: Northern Lebanon, Conrad Weiser ousted in District 3 Class 4A quarterfinals
13 days ago
Rounding up more of Friday's Week 12 District 3 playoff action involving Lancaster-Lebanon League teams:. Hanover 22, Northern Lebanon 21 (OT) At Hanover, one week after winning a district playoff game for the first time in program history, Northern Lebanon was a two-point conversion stop from going to the Class 4A semifinals.