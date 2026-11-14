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Annville-Cleona vaults into District 3 Class 3A football final
13 days ago
LEESPORT - This time, the numbers won't cause eyes to widen and people to do a double take. But for Annvillle-Cleona, that's fine. The result was the same. Two weeks after a record rushing performance in a lopsided win over Schuylkill Valley, the Dutchmen were less explosive but just as effective in a 21-14 victory over the host Panthers in a District 3 Class 3A football semifinal on Friday.