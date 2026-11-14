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Solanco packs a punch, picks off Conestoga Valley for spot in District 3 Class 5A football semifinals
13 days ago
It didn't take Solanco very long to shake off the rust and click it back into full-contact football mode. Wesley Bard returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, the Golden Mules won the battle up front and controlled the line of scrimmage, and Solanco cruised past Conestoga Valley 42-12 in a District 3 Class 5A quarterfinal Friday night in chilly Quarryville.