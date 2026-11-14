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UPDATE: Evacuation orders lifted in Peoria, East Peoria related to BioUrja bomb threat
By Miguel Rios,11 days ago
UPDATE 1:15 p.m. 11/14/26: Peoria Police Chief Brad Dixon announced the lifting of an evacuation area around BioUrja, after a bomb threat shut that area down Saturday evening. The news came from a brief third press conference, where Chief Dixon said crews completed a search of the plant site and did not find any other suspicious objects. He added that the investigation continues and more information would be shared.