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Leafs come up big at Fall Face-Off
By Aspen Daily News Staff Report,13 days ago
Aspen Junior Hockey is celebrating success — on the ice and off — in the wake of its 33rd Fall Face-Off tournament. The youth hockey organization held events at Lewis Ice Arena and the Aspen Ice Garden across three weekends in October, bringing in more than 4,000 players, coaches and family members for a beginning-of-the-season competition. This year, 73 teams from Colorado and beyond competed across 17 divisions, plus 12 AJH teams.