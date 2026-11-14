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Knitted skirts are the chic way to stay warm - and M&S’s £36 midi comes in the colour replacing burgundy
By Emma Richardson,13 days ago
Knitted skirts are one of winter’s most useful wardrobe trends, and a great way to keep wearing swishy staples even when it’s baltic outside. They bring the ease of a soft, comfortable knit to a silhouette that feels a little more considered than your everyday trousers or denim, although admittedly, once October arrives, I struggle to choose anything else over barrel-leg jeans for day to day wear.