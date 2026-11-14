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Thanksgiving Events in Cook County
13 days ago
If you are hosting an event that is not listed below, please send it to [email protected] to have it added to the list. Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner: The First Congregational Church of Grand Marais invites the community to its annual Thanksgiving Dinner, on Thursday, November 26. The meal will be served family-style at 1 pm in the Fellowship Hall. The doors open at 12 noon. All are welcome. The meal is free, but donations will be accepted. This year’s menu will include roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, peachy sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. Please help if you can. Volunteers are needed to help prep the food and set up tables on Wednesday, November 25, and to cook, serve and clean up on Thanksgiving Day. To learn how you can contribute to the success of this year’s dinner, please call Jenny Delfs at 218-370-0652. If you are unable to join us in person, take-out and delivered meals are available. These must be reserved in advance. To reserve a take-out dinner, please call Francie Beaster at 218-475-2747. The deadline for reservations is Tuesday, November 24.