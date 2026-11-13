undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Turnkey Luxury at Kohanaiki on Hawaiʻi Island
By Melissa Gillespie,9 days ago
Set along the sixth fairway of Kohanaiki’s Rees Jones-designed golf course, Ka Hala 3 offers a relaxed approach to luxury living on Hawaiʻi Island’s Kona Coast. The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath residence is listed for $5.5 million and comes fully furnished by RH (Restoration Hardware), making it an appealing turnkey retreat for buyers seeking a home designed for both entertaining and extended stays.