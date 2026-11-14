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Kansas' whooping crane migration started later than usual. There's still time to see them
By Kansas Reflector,13 days ago
BARTON COUNTY — Each fall, around 500 endangered whooping cranes wing their way along the Central Flyway — a 2,500-mile avian superhighway over the Great Plains — from their breeding grounds in Canada’s Wood Buffalo National Park to their wintering grounds along the Texas Gulf Coast at the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge.
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