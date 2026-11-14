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US nationwide flight ground stop: "Our routers got overloaded with data"
By William HILDERBRANDT,13 days ago
On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a rare nationwide ground stop. More than 8,200 flights, or over 31% of those scheduled in the United States, were canceled. The ground stop lasted nearly five hours and was the longest in the country since September 11, 2001. Officials blamed outdated air traffic communications equipment, and said that there was no evidence of a cyber attack. The airspace is now reopened and flights have resumed.