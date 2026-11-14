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France protests for fifth Saturday against living costs and heavy-handed policing
By Jack Pownall,12 days ago
Different causes are set to come together for one march in Paris this Saturday. Campaign groups, students and Yellow Vest protesters are due to join forces in the capital, bringing together demands on wages, education and civil liberties. But after weeks of demonstrations, union leaders warn that protest fatigue is setting in, while police officers are seeking better compensation for the risk of policing the protests. Story by Jack Pownall.
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