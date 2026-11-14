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From confrontation to containment: Ali Maher sends a message that contradicts Hossam Hassan's statements
By Karim Malim,13 days ago
While he stressed the need for Egypt to play with ferocious attacking and defensive intent, Maher was equally keen to pay tribute to the coaches of the Egyptian league. The stance stood in complete contrast to Hossam Hassan's earlier remarks, which had sparked widespread controversy over the level of the domestic competition.