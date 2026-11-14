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Republican Women of Lake Norman give back to local law enforcement agencies
12 days ago
The Republican Women of Lake Norman recently demonstrated their appreciation for local law enforcement by delivering specially prepared gift bags to both the Mooresville Police Department and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. The donation was an expression of gratitude from the organization’s members toward the officers and deputies who worked daily to protect and serve the citizens of Iredell County.
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