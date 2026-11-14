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Registration underway for 16th Annual Turkey Trot 5K
11 days ago
The Christian Mission is accepting registrations for its 16th Annual Turkey Trot 5K, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. on November 26 at The Christian Mission. With just two weeks until race day, community members are encouraged to lace up their running shoes, gather their friends and family, and join in this beloved community tradition that brings people together for a great cause.