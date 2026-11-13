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EAH Housing to Acquire 19-Property Affordable Housing Portfolio from Catholic Charities of Oregon
By NewsNo Comments,8 days ago
EAH Housing, one of the largest and most respected nonprofit housing development and management organizations in the Western United States, together with Catholic Charities of Oregon, a statewide nonprofit providing compassionate services to Oregonians facing poverty, homelessness and other life challenges, announced plans for EAH Housing to acquire Catholic Charities’ 19-property Oregon affordable housing portfolio.
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