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Berkadia Arranges $23.2M Acquisition Loan for Affordable Apartments in East Bay California
By NewsNo Comments,9 days ago
Berkadia, a distinguished leader in the commercial real estate sector, announced that it arranged $23.2 million in financing on behalf of sponsors JSB Capital Group and Faulkner Capital Partners for their acquisition of Bayfair Apartments, a 135-unit multifamily community in San Lorenzo, California. Managing Director Matthew Robbins and Vice President...