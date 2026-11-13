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Institutional Property Advisors Closes Student Housing Asset Sale in Reno
By NewsNo Comments,9 days ago
Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) dedicated to serving the company’s institutional clients, announced the sale of Fifteen51, a 100-unit, 325-bed, purpose-built student housing property serving the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) in Reno, Nevada. “Fifteen51 combines an unbeatable pedestrian location, strong operating...