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CRC Acquires 276-Unit Apartment Community near Orlando
By NewsNo Comments,8 days ago
Continental Realty Corporation (CRC), a Baltimore-based, vertically integrated real estate investment and management company with approximately $5 billion in assets under management across 16 states, has acquired Casa Mirella, a 276-unit garden-style community in Windermere, Florida, within the Orlando metro. CRC has rebranded the property as Mirella at Windermere. The acquisition expands CRC’s Florida multifamily portfolio, which includes The Grand Reserve at Tampa Palms, Henley Tampa Palms and Waterview at Coconut Creek. The company also owns and manages 1.3 million square feet of retail in the state. JLL’s Ted Taylor and Kyle Butler represented the seller, while JLL’s Jamie Leachman, Amit Kakar, and Melissa Quinn arranged acquisition financing through PGIM, led by PGIM’s Trevor Arnholt and Ben Feigenbaum.